First Look at Chris Pratt in “The Terminal List,” Based on Jack Carr’s Political Thriller

A political and action thriller with Chris Pratt. (Prime Video)

the ending list is an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Jack Carrfrom 2018, which follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of SEALs (United States Army Land, Sea, and Air Teams) were ambushed during a high-risk secret mission. All 8 episodes will arrive exclusively on Prime Video the July 1, 2022.

The production premieres July 1 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. (Prime Video)

The history

the ending list It is an adaptation to the screen of the best-known homonymous novel of Jack Carr (former Navy SEAL who led special operations teams as a team leader). The story goes that after the ambush, Reece returns home to his family, with conflicting memories of what happened and some questions about his guilt that haunt him. However, while new evidence comes to light, the former SEAL discovers dark forces that are against him, putting not only his life, but also the lives of his loved ones, in latent danger.

In addition to Pratt, the series is made up of actors such as constance wu (star of the hit movie crazy millionaires of 2018), taylor kitsch (new york dead end2019), Jeanne Tripplehorn (Ana2020), Riley Keough (The Sinister Shack, 2019), Arlo Mertz (Lucy in the Sky2019), Jay Courtney, JD Pardo, patrick schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, matthew rauch, Warren Cole Y alexis louderamong others.

The series can be seen from the first of July. (Prime Video)

About the best seller

The novel the ending list is a first-rate political thriller that tells the life experience of a Navy SEAL, who finds no meaning in his life, after discovering that the US government is behind the death of his team. What happened? On their last combat exercise, Lieutenant Commander James Reece’s entire team was killed in a catastrophic stunt that also claimed the lives of the aircrew sent to rescue them. However, in the course of the story, on the day of his arrival home, his closest loved ones are murdered; That is why Reece discovers that this is not an act of war by an enemy, but a plot that reaches the highest levels of the Government.

So, without family and free from the military structure, Reece decides to avenge the death of his loved ones and colleagues, where his advantage is to put into practice everything he has learned in more than a decade of constant war. So, Reece ruthlessly attacks his enemies in the highest echelons of power without regard to the laws of combat or the rule of law. Will the series follow the script of the novel to the letter? On the first of July you will find out.

“The Terminal List”, based on the homonymous novel by Jack Carr. (Prime Video)

In the executive production, the series has Chris Pratt Y Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, and Antoine Fuqa via Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day). Also, did you know that the author Jack Carr is the executive producer of the project? That’s right, and next to Daniel Shattuckis also a writer.

the ending list is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

