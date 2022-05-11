First images of The Terminal List, new series starring Chris Pratt

Prime Video has published the first images of The Terminal Listthe long-awaited series based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carrand which will be released exclusively on the platform.

The Terminal List follows James Reece after his entire Marine platoon is ambushed in a high-stakes operation. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories and questions about his guilt. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves as well.

The series stars Chris Pratt (Jurassic World: Dominion), which also acts as its producer together with Jon Schumacher from Indivisible Productions. complete the cast constance wu (Wall Street Scammers), taylor kitsch (dead end manhattan), Christina Vidal (the past hours), Jay Courtney (suicide squad) Y LaMonica Garrett (clemency), among others.

The production of The Terminal List has valued the life experiences and perspectives that U.S. military veteran stories bring to the series, beginning with a writing team where half of the writers are veterans or have veterans in their families, and it is hoped that these form part of other aspects of the series.

The Terminal List It consists of 8 episodes, and its premiere is scheduled for July 1.