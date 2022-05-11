First images of Chris Pratt in “The Terminal List”, Prime Video thriller

His character’s return home to the family will be marked by conflicting memories and questions about his guilt. Photo: Courtesy

Next July 1 arrives on Prime Video The Terminal Listthe new military thriller starring Chris Pratt. A little less than two months before the premiere, the streaming platform published the first images of the action series.

Based on the novel best seller namesake of Jack Carr, The Terminal List It is made up of eight episodes. The protagonist of the Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy sagas abandons science fiction to bring to life the soldier James Reece after his entire marine platoon is ambushed in a high-risk operation.

The Terminal List – First Look | Prime Video

Your character’s return home to the family will be marked by conflicting memories and questions about his guilt. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

Wearing the uniform of the US Navy, reflective in front of some scanners in the hospital, bare-chested wielding a gun or relaxing in a boat. These are the first photographs shared by Prime Video that show the various situations that Pratt will face in this new military thriller.

They complete the cast of The Terminal List performers Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others.

The series’ executive producers are Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher of Indivisible ProductionsAntoine Fuqua de Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day) and the writer and showrunner David DiGilio. Jack Carr and Daniel Shattuck are also executive producers of the series.