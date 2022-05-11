Fire! Daddy Yankee opens fourth date in CDMX

After the tickets for the three shows that Daddy Yankee will offer at the Foro Sol in Mexico City sold out in a matter of hours, it has been announced that a fourth date will open and it will be on November 30 when fans of the star Puerto Rican can acquire their access.

Ocesa announced that due to the high demand that the “Gasolina” singer’s upcoming concerts have had, the singer has opened a new date that will join those previously scheduled for December 2, 3 and 4, a show in which seats are already sold out.

The Puerto Rican will arrive with his goodbye tour and also presenting his new production “Legendaddy”, in which he had the participation of singers such as Bad Bunny, Myke Towers, Sech, Rauw Alejandro, Pitbull, Natti Natasha and Becky G.

The pre-sale of the fourth date of one of the greatest exponents of reggaeton in Mexican territory will be on May 12, while the general sale will be available a day later.

Daddy Yankee’s tour in Mexico also includes cities like Monterrey, Guadalajara, Tijuana, Veracruz and Cancun.

The prices for this show will be between 455 pesos and two thousand pesos.