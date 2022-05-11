Ferrari will no longer sell cars to Justin Bieber

Canadian Justin Bieber has received a sanction from the Italian house of exclusive vehicles, Ferrari, for painting his 458 Italia model neon blue. This taking into account that the company requires a standard of use and maintenance to all owners of cars of its brand.

For example, they are prohibited from selling the car during the first year of ownership. In the event of wanting to do so, this must be notified in advance to the Italian bodywork brand.

Before having painted the car without prior notice, the singer of ‘Peaches’ had already incurred various actions considered inappropriate for Ferrari. In 2016, for example, he left his car in a parking lot for two weeks.

In addition, according to the British media ‘The Times’, he put the vehicle up for auction for a charity event, conduct that is prohibited under any circumstances by Ferrari. The newspaper also reported that Bieber had put non-brand-approved fenders and wheels on his 458 Italia in the past.

The most serious thing is that Bieber was involved in two traffic accidents while driving his car.

It should be noted that the Italian house requires a code of conduct from all owners to maintain the prestige of the brand, so all the offenses committed by the Canadian have meant that he is prohibited from buying another car of the brand.

Other celebrities who have been banned from buying Ferrari products are Nicolas Cage, rapper 50 Cent and Kim Kardashian, precisely for breaking the brand’s strict code of conduct.