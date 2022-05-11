FC Barcelona puts the sale of Frenkie de Jong on track!

Surprising information that comes to us directly from the Barcelona. The FC Barcelonaimmersed in a very complicated financial situation for a long time, is willing to do without the services of Frenkie de Jong (24 years old). A professional who would pack his bags to join the Man Utd.

“Before the end of the League and with a 95% chance, Frenkie de Jong is going to be transferred to Manchester United. It’s a pure economic issue. Barça needs to sell a player who hasn’t been ‘Top’ at the club”has assured the journalist Gerard Romero in Jijantes FCyour channel Twitter.

On the way to Manchester United

Therefore, if this sale is confirmed, the midfielder will meet again with Erik ten Hag. A coach with whom he shone with his own light under his command at Ajax in Amsterdam, so he will try to do the same in the red devils. Turning to the details of the movement, it would take place between the €70M and the €80M.

To which the aforementioned source has added that “The situation can still change. At the club they are clear that if he continues for one more season and the player does not explode, he will lose value and Barça will lose money”. Outside of the fight for the big names on the market, it seems that Barça will also have to give up a Frenkie who, however, has the confidence of Xavi Hernández.