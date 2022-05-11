Family doctors see it as vital to increase the presence of this specialty at the University

SEMRGEN and SEMG have organized the Conference on University and Family Medicine, which will be held on May 24 at the University of Alcalá de Henares

The Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (SEMERGEN) and the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) see a need for this specialty to have a greater presence at the University. To do this, they request that the Teaching Plans for training in the Degree in Medicine include the subject of Family Medicine. Likewise, they demand that it be taught by family doctors, with training in Primary Care that is homogeneous in all universities.

This will be exhibited on May 24 at the University of Alcalá de Henares. Specifically, on the occasion of the Conference on University and Family Medicine jointly organized by SEMERGEN and SEMG. It is a meeting that will analyze the presence of this specialty in the University. To do this, the variability of this subject, in content and credit, will be described. Similarly, we will reflect on successful experiences of family doctors at the university.

Similarly, the focus will be on research needs at the university. The problem of final degree projects will also be illustrated, an attempt will be made to analyze the implications of the new data protection regulations in the academic work of Family Medicine and students, and joint projects between the MFyC and the University.

Presence of Family Medicine at the University

José Polo García, president of SEMERGEN, points out “we believe that it is essential that Family Medicine has its space within the university”. Specifically, presence at the University is key for future doctors to learn about Primary Care from their training. “We are convinced that we must bet on the comprehensive development of Family and Community Medicine. And it must be done from the beginning by deepening academic training.”

In this regard, they ask that this area of ​​knowledge must be recognized and integrated into the structure of the University. Specifically, with the development of specific postgraduate and doctoral programs for Family Medicine and Primary Care. In this way, the accreditation of university teaching staff should not be alien to the first level of care, since the university cannot be outside the specialty of Family Medicine.

For her part, the vice president and head of Teaching at the SEMG, Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, insists that “it is necessary to resume and deepen academic training and make it a training continuum.” This must provide foundation, consistency and prestige to Family Medicine specialists.