F1 2022: The keys why Red Bull renewed Checo Prez

Reb Bull has been in the fight for the first places since the start of the season Formula 1. Not just for what he’s done MaxVerstappen, Also for the results of Serge Perez.

The Mexican pilot fell like a glove to Red Bull having a first season in which he convinced to be Verstappen’s teammate and with an almost perfect that helped to give him the crown against Lewis Hamilton.

But for this 2022, Checo has carved out his own path and has stayed in the fight for the podiums, something that would convince Red Bull to renew it next year. Recently Checo assured that talks have begun about his future and there will be several points in your favor to stay in the squire.

Understanding with Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has had several companions in the squire and few have given him a fight in the classification. But the combination with Checo has not only relied on individual results, because their presence on the track has made the team the favorites and they even achieved the first one-two of the season at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Checo Prez’s podiums with Red Bull

Since your arrival, Checo was able to start collecting podiums with Red Bull. The Mexican obtained his first great moment with the team by winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2021 and since then he has obtained a total of seven podiums, the most recent, in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix which is the second of the current season.

In addition to having obtained his first pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Maintain stability with Max Verstappen and the Constructors’ championship

The experience of Czech Prez in Formula 1 The squire has given him an extra addition, but if there is something that has come out better, it is the understanding between both pilots. Red Bull has struggled to find a good teammate for Max after the departure of Daniel Ricciardo, as Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon could not meet expectations.

Czech with the podiums and the results in the races has added for the Constructors’ championship, beating Mercedes and being in battle with Ferrari.