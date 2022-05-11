Eva Mendes sets a series of conditions to return to acting

Eva Mendes credit:Bang Showbiz

Getting Eva Mendes back into acting won’t be that easy. The actress, who rose to fame after her participation in Aerosmith’s ‘Hole in my soul’ video in 1997 and since then has done nothing but maintain a successful career, has set a series of conditions for her return to be possible.

The 48-year-old actress revealed on the talk show, ‘The View’, that she took time off from acting to raise her daughters Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, five, with husband Ryan Gosling. , 41 years old. However, she plans to return unless a number of conditions are met.

So Eva told the show’s co-host Whoopi Goldberg, 66: “You know, Whoopi, I have a very short list of what I’m going to do. Before I had kids I was up for anything. I mean, if it was a fun project, but now I don’t want to do violence, I don’t want to do anything that has to do with sexuality, I don’t want to do… the list is short, “said the actress.

However, Eva’s decision is not final, as she could reconsider her return if an interesting and “special” project comes her way: “I hope so. I would like to,” she said.

The last appearance of the actress of Cuban origin on the big screen was in the film starring Ryan, ‘Lost River’, in 2014. In 2021 she lent her voice to a yoga instructor in an episode of the animated series, ‘Bluey’ .

Eva Mendes has more than two dozen film credits, including: ‘Training Day,’ ‘Hitch,’ ‘Ghost Rider,’ ‘Last Night,’ and ‘The Place Beyond The Pines.’