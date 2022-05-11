Eve Mendes was, for a time, one of the most promising stars of Hollywood. But he decided to withdraw from acting after Lost Riverthe drama premiered in 2014 and written and directed by his partner, also an actor Ryan Gosling. Mendes, who decided to disappear from Hollywood, has been raising his daughters Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee Gosling, seeking another perspective for his life. But yes, does not rule out returning to work one dayalthough Mendes has set some very clear conditions (it goes Entertainment Weekly).

Eva Mendes explains her conditions to return to the cinema: neither sex nor violence

Mendes does not rule out returning to work, and in statements offered to Whoopi Goldberg in The Viewbelieves that if she returns to the cinema, she will have to adapt to her new demands now that she is a mother and has a family. “I have a very short list of what I will do. If it were a fun project. Now I will not do violence, I do not want to do sex scenes, the list is short”, specifies. It is difficult to find a new place in Hollywood when you stop making movies or series, but if a special project exists or is presented, Mendes would be there.







Yes, it must be a special project. I hope so, the interpreter affirmed. Although she has not been in front of the screens, Eva Mendes has worked in the cosmetics industry, trying her hand at fashion and beauty, and even putting on and lending her voice to the animated series bluey. A few years ago, he considered returning for the sequel to hitchbut given that Will Smith is in low hours, it seems like an overly complicated project.

With a successful career as full throttle 2 (2003), The Mexican (2003) together with Antonio Banderas or Hitch: Pickup Specialist with Will Smith, during the first decade of the 2000s she was a recurrent in the most varied film projects.



