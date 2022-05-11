Elizabeth Olsen Slams Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola for Criticizing Marvel Movies

Elizabeth Olsen is tired of filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola criticizing Marvel movies.

The actress, who is back in theaters as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” told The Independent that she gets frustrated when people make Marvel movies “seem a type of minor art,” he said.

“I’m not saying we’re doing independent art films, but I think it takes something away from our team, which annoys me,” Olsen said.

The actress explained that very talented set designers, costume designers and camera operators work in the filming of superhero movies, in addition to the participation of award-winning actors and directors.

“I feel like diminishing them with that kind of criticism takes credit away from all the people who make award-winning movies, who also work on these projects,” he said.

For example, the movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was directed by Sam Raimi, who was the creator of a cult movie called “Evil Dead” or “Drag Me to Hell”.

Another who has stood out in directing superhero films is Taika Waititi, who also directed JoJo Rabbit, whose film won several Oscars.

“From an actor’s point of view, whatever it is, I get it. I totally get that there’s a different kind of acting going on. But I do think throwing Marvel ‘under the bus’ takes away from the hundreds of very talented people on the team,” Olsen added.

“That’s where I get a little aggressive.”