Elizabeth Hurley boasts an unreal figure with a bikini in the pool at 56

elizabeth hurley consented to his fans in social media with a short video recorded at the edge of an infinity pool in an attractive tropical destination.

The actress56, took to his Instagram account to post a clip in which he flaunted his impact figure dressed in a small Swimwear of the most recent collection of swimsuits of your brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The two-piece design featured a collared triangle bra halter and details of matching golden chains with a bikini low waist also with chains on the sides.

Both garments helped to highlight the impressive figure that preserves the 56 years based fat-free diets, processed foods and constant exercise routines.

He used dark sunglasses versace and showed his face free of make-upwith her hair loose.

The celebrity She looked cheerful and sensual when posing lying on the edge of a infinity poolwith views of the sea and the mountains.

Apparently the video was taken after finishing with the filming what you are doing for work. “When the day’s filming ends,” she wrote in the caption.

She was recently seen arriving at the party Hot Pink Party organized by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation that supports the benefit of awareness, care and Prevention of breast cancer.

The British was photographed by the paparazzi leaving your hotel in New York decked out in a luxurious sparkly pink gown that accentuated her figure with fitted waist detailing and a revealing V-neckline.

For several years the star of To the devil with the devil has been part of this organization and others more dedicated to breast cancer. In fact, the death of his grandmother because of this disease and the diagnosis of one of her best friends motivated her to create prevention campaigns.

Her recent social media updates and public sightings come after she was added to a competition list for the celebrity over 50 sexiest of the industry, same in which names such as Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, tess daly Y Give me Halen Mirren.

The dating site for over 50s, our timeplaced the singer Minogue Kylie as the winner.

