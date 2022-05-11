Elettra Lamborghini and the (perfect) wax statue for Madame Tussauds Amsterdam: “We are identical” – Corriere.it

from Laura Vincenti

Elettra Lamborghini the first Italian to have a copy at Madame Tussauds Amsterdam: piercings, spotted tattoos and the engagement ring of Dutch DJ Afrojack. The statue will be displayed alongside Michael Jackson, Beyonc, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

Seeing them like this, side by side, it is really hard to distinguish the copy from the original: Elettra Lamborghini the first Italian to have a statue at the Madame Tussauds Amsterdam wax museum. The work, presented in Milan, on a flight to Holland, where it will be exhibited starting next week. We are identical, crazy! exclaimed Elettra at the first encounter with her wax copy, the same in every small detail, from the color of the hair and eyes to the features of the face: and there are also the particular signs that characterize it, including piercings, spotted tattoos and the engagement ring that binds her to the Dutch DJ Afrojack.

The statue in the Music Area The statue of Elettra, dressed with the unmistakable animalier touch that has always distinguished her, will be placed in the Music Area, where other illustrious wax colleagues are already Michael Jackson, Beyonc, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. it was difficult to pose for so many hours but today I can say it was worth it, the statue really impressive, I find myself in every detail, comments the singer. The work required six months of work and involved about 20 people, for a total cost of around 250 thousand euros.

The singer posed for 3 hours The construction of the statue began in September 2021 when Elettra went, in secret and away from social media, to Madame Tussauds in Amsterdam where he posed for more than 3 hours in front of the sculptorswho took all his measurements, took hundreds of photos and found all the details useful for the creation of the statue: from the shade of the eyes to the tone of her skin, from the color of her hair to the conformation of her teeth. At first a clay statue was made and immediately after a mold in which the wax was poured, then painted by hand with oil colors: the effect was to obtain a highly realistic result, which has always been the strong point of the world famous museum. The same tools and techniques used by Madame Tussauds herself more than two hundred years ago are used for the realization of the statue. Annemiek Dolfin, the museum’s head of marketing. What continues: Our team conducted many surveys, with social analysis, Google searches and sample questions to visitors before choosing Elettra. Her eccentricity and her surprising style make her a very popular character among the Italian public as well as the most requested figure for the representation of the wax statue.

