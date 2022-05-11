Eight great Nicolas Cage movies to watch in streaming – Movies and TV

This Thursday, the emblematic American actor Nicolas Cage makes his return to theaters in Paraguay with the comedy The Weight of Talent, so it is worth remembering that a large number of films from the actor’s extensive filmography are available on various streaming platforms available in this region.

For this reason, we thought it convenient to prepare a guide with some of the best Cage movies available in streaming and where to watch them.

Raising Arizona (Raising Arizona, 1987)

Where do I see it?: Star+

This comedy, one of the first films by the acclaimed duo of Ethan Y Joel Coensfinds Cage playing an ex-con who marries an ex-cop played by Holly Hunter. When they both discover that they can’t have biological children, they end up deciding to steal one of a tycoon’s baby quintuplets. Although it initially had a mixed reception from critics, over the years Raising Arizona has become a cult film, applauded as essential by filmmakers like Edgar Wright and Spike Lee.

Wild at Heart (1990)

Where do I see it?: hbo max

In this surreal black comedy from the eclectic filmmaker David Lynch, Cage plays a man who has just been released from prison on parole and decides to run away with his girlfriend. However, the mother of the bride hires an assassin to find them both and finish off the man. Together with Cage they star Laura Dern, Willem Dafoe, isabella rosellini Y Diane Laddwho was nominated for an Oscar for her work on the film.

The Rock (The Rock, 1996)

Where do I see it?: Star+

In the second action film by Michael BayCage plays a chemical weapons expert FBI desk agent who is forced into action accompanying a British ex-convict (played by Sean Connery) and a special forces team to storm Alcatraz prison, where a group of military rebels have taken dozens of hostages and are threatening to launch a chemical attack on San Francisco. One of the best movies in Bay’s filmography and one of the most successful action movies of the ’90s.

Against/Face (Face/Off, 1997)

Where do I see it?: Star+

Cage takes on a particularly challenging role in this ridiculously entertaining action flick from the legendary Hong Kong director. john woosharing with his castmate John Travolta the task of playing a dual role. An FBI agent (Travolta) undergoes an experimental face swap operation with a fearsome terrorist (Cage) to infiltrate his organization and stop an attack. However, the criminal wakes up and takes the identity of the agent to try to hunt him down and kill him.

Lives to the limit (Bringing Out the Dead, 1999)

Where do I see it?: Star+

An intense and surreal nocturnal odyssey from the director Martin Scorsese and its screenwriter Taxi driver Y Wild bull, paul schrader, in which Cage plays a paramedic facing an existential and depressive crisis while trying to keep his sanity in the chaotic nights of violence in New York. Alongside Cage is a spectacular cast that includes Patricia Arquette, John Goodman, Ving Rhames Y Mark Anthony.

The Cheaters (Matchstick Men, 2003)

Where do I see it?: hbo max

This black comedy from the acclaimed British filmmaker Ridley Scott finds Cage, making great use of his over-the-top histrionics, playing Roy, a con man with obsessive-compulsive disorder who, along with his partner (played by Sam Rockwell) is preparing a big heist, which is suddenly in jeopardy when a teenage girl (Allison Lohmann) appears claiming to be Roy’s daughter.

The Legend of the Lost Treasure (National Treasure, 2004)

Where do I see it?: Disney+

This action-adventure film from the director Jon Turtletaub features Cage as Ben Gates, a historian and cryptographer trying to find a legendary treasure supposedly hoarded by Freemasons during the American Revolutionary War. Although its original reception was mixed, both this film and its 2007 sequel have gained a significant number of fans in recent years.

The Lord of War (Lord of War, 2005)

An acid drama from the director Andrew Nickol based on several true stories, which follows a Ukrainian immigrant who goes from being a small-time arms dealer in the United States in the early 1980s, to becoming a major dealer in coincidence with the end of the Cold War.

