EA plans to release four unannounced games in early 2023

EA has revealed its plans for the next fiscal year, and it looks like EA plans to release four unannounced games which will arrive in the fourth quarter of 2023. These games have been listed in the “Q4” section of their presentation, all of them disguised with various code names. Included in the lineup are a “Major IP” and a “Remake,” as well as a “Partner Title” and a “Sports Game.” EA clarifies that all of these titles have not been “publicly revealed”, hence the code names.

Thanks to various leaks, we know that EA plans to release four unannounced games, and that one of these titles is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, which must be the worst kept secret in the video game industry right now. Industry insider Jeff Grubb recently claimed that the title would be released in 2023 and that it would be released exclusively for PC and next-gen consoles.

Today’s news that EA plans to release four unannounced games, one of which is an “associated title,” certainly supports Grubbs’ claims. One of the most curious parts of the slide is that apparently EA has plans to release a “Remake” in 2023, although it does not name exactly what it will be about. Motive Studios recently announced that the next Dead Space Remake will be released in early 2023, which is what EA is more than likely referring to.

As for the “main IP” and “sports game,” that’s where the guesswork gets a little trickier. Industry insider Tom Henderson believes the sports title will be a new college football game published by EA, although this is not confirmed. The “Primary IP” could be anything, but there’s a chance it could be the long-awaited Skate reboot. All in all, there is good news in the announcement that EA plans to release four unannounced games.