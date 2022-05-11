DreamWorks with outstanding premieres for Latin America

dreamworks brings great premieres to Latin America to entertain the whole family with the most beloved characters of the audience. Turbo, Shrek, Spirit: The Indomitable Steed and Antzare some of the films that are presented during the month of May

Available in Latin America, DreamWorks is the home of the productions of the most recognized animation studio in the world, becoming one of the most relevant pay television options in terms of children’s and family entertainment.

Here are the May releases:

Turbo

Saturday, May 14, 8:00 p.m. LATAM

The film produced by dreamworks animation, It is based on an original idea of David Soren (Shrek, Madagascar 2: Escape from Africa). The film is a clear example of self-improvement in which a garden snail fulfills its impossible dream: to be the fastest snail in the world, proving that dreams have no limits.

Shrek

Sunday, May 15, 6:00 p.m. LATAM

Shrek (Mike Myers) embarks on a mission to rescue the spirited princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) with the help of his adorable donkey (Eddie Murphy) and reclaim ownership of his swamp from the scheming Lord Farquaad.

The fantasy comedy film produced by DreamWorks, featuring the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and JOhn Lithgow. It is based on the 1990 illustrated book of fairy tales by William Steig, Shrek! In 2020, the film was selected for preservation at the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being deemed ‘culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant’, making it the first DreamWorks animated film to earn that honor.

Spirit: The Indomitable Steed

Sunday, May 22, 6:00 p.m. LATAM

Spirit is a soulful horse, fast as the wind, who has exciting adventures in the Western United States. He first befriends an Indian from the Lakota tribe, then confronts evil soldiers who want to capture him, and finally falls in love with a beautiful mare named Rain. The film features the voices of acclaimed actors Matt Damon (Happy Feet Two)JJames Cromwell (Baby)Y Daniel Study (crazyhorse).

Antz Hormiguitaz

Sunday May 29 6:00pm LATAM

The first animated film produced by DreamWorks Animation in 1998, it became one of the first entirely computer-animated films. With the voice of acclaimed stars like Sharon Stone (cat woman), Jennifer Lopez (Ice Age: Continental Driftt), Sylvester Stallone (Rocky), Dan Aykroyd (The Ghostbusters), Anne Bancroft (G.I. Jane) Y Gene Hackman (SSuperman II: The Richard Donner Cut)

In addition to the aforementioned premieres, dreamworks in Latin America includes series such as Baby Boss: Back in Business, Trolls: Don’t Miss a Beat!, The Epic Adventures of Captain Underpants, “The Adventures of Puss in Boots,” Long Live King Julien Y dawn of the croods.