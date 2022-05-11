Doctor Strange with the Iron Man armor, the moment of Infinity War that you did not see

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is sweeping the entire world. With already more than 450 million pocketed at the international box office and being the best film premiere in Spain so far in 2022 (it has surpassed batman without disheveled in his first three days). With the Marvel Studios character so on the rise, a moment of Avengers: Infinity War that we couldn’t see come true: Doctor Strange donning Tony Stark’s armor to protect himself from being tortured by one of Thanos’ henchmen, Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor).

Talking about the costume changes that Cumberbatch makes in Doc Strange 2 (you already know that several versions of the character appear, this is not a spoiler because it has been seen since the first trailers) for BBC Radio 1, The actor has confessed that he was disappointed at not being able to see himself in the Iron Man armor in one of the most important feature films of the House of Ideas.

So, there were other versions of this rescue. Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream… #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty -YE pic.twitter.com/ZToVfWpnHg ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020

“We were both disappointed. It took a long time to get those outfits to come together. It was an amazing moment… I mean, having a bit of that outfit with you, it was really, really, really cool. I would love to have seen what that combination would do.” of magic and technology as well.”

The artist Phil Saunders explain how it was his original idea of ​​this fusion: “One of the first ideas in the script that didn’t make it into the final movie was this hybrid of the Iron Man Mk 50 suit and Dr. Strange. To protect Strange from Maw’s torture, Tony transfers his suit to him. Imagine that the Eye of Agamotto would have taken the place of Tony’s RT powered up the suit. Later in the scene, Tony gets Strange’s cloak, leading to a strange team.”

Marvel’s Shiniest Armor

Of course, the combo between Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr. would have been magical to say the least. At least we can imagine that it has existed in an alternate dimension to Earth-616 (the one in our Marvel timeline). Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently available in theaters around the world. The next para of the House of Ideas in the cinematographic field will be Thor: Love and Thunder, with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman the front of the project. Taika Waititi occupies the director’s chair.

Source.