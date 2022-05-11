Doctor Strange 2: all about raids and their possible effects on the MCU | Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | Marvel Movies | nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

what happened in Doctor Strange 2? The Marvel movie could mean a new step in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) due to the appearance of raids. The film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, who can’t watch the “Multiverse of Madness” for this reasonsounds like the prelude to a more complicated and possibly epic film that tops Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man reunion in “No Way Home.”

the recent Sam Raimi film It has been one of the great premieres for a new adventure of the famous sorcerer with the remembered Scarlet Witchwho seeks to reach another universe where he can live with his children.

For this, you need the power of America Chavezthe character of Xochitl Gomez. The tape, in this way, presents the illuminati and everything that implies the other planets Earth that exist in the multiverse.

The key is in post credits sceneswhen Clea makes her appearance, under the interpretation of Charlize Theron. She explains to Strange that her actions in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” have caused a raid. Find out what this phenomenon is about here.

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from “Doctor Strange” 2. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

WHAT ARE THE RAIDS ABOUT AND WHAT EFFECTS DO THEY HAVE ON THE MCU?

Raids are mentioned several times during Doctor Strange 2 and it is a phenomenon that triggers the destruction of the planets earth that end up on the same plane of existence, one within sight of the other. Their clash or coalition means the total destruction of both realities.

This is what it asks you to avoid Clea to Strange in the post-credits scenes of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. How do raids originate? This has not been told in said film but, according to the comics, these originate from the boredom of Beyondera being as powerful as Thanos either Galactuswho wants to know what would happen if these realities begin to be impacted.

This new edge would bring a new stage within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with more battles for survival and the possibility of the arrival in the cinema of the famous “Secret Wars”, where all the heroes and villains of The Avengers, fantastic fourX-Men, among others like Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverineamong others, could meet in an upcoming film.

Doctor Strange and Clea in the comics. (Photo; Marvel Comics)

WHEN WILL “DOCTOR STRANGE 2″ PREMIERE ON DISNEY+?

Besides, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will not have a simultaneous premiere with Disney Plus, that is, it will only be available in the different movie theaters of each country. At least for 45 days. Therefore, Doctor Strange 2 would be available on Disney Plus from June 20, 2022at no additional cost to subscribers.

Although Marvel has not yet confirmed the release date of the film directed by Sam Raimi, written by Michael Waldron and starring benedict cumberbatch as Stephen Strange and elizabeth olsen as Wanda Maximoff, it is expected to arrive on the streaming platform after 45 days of exclusivity.

An official poster of “Doctor Strange” 2. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

