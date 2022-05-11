Disney confirms that ‘Avatar 2’ surpassed ‘Star Wars’ with this impressive record

Everything indicates that Avatar: The Way of Water has emerged as one of the great releases to close the year.

James Cameron’s new film hasn’t even hit the theaters and is already setting impressive records, easily surpassing the latest films in the universe of starwars .

Through an article The Hollywood Reporterwas the company itself Disney who confirmed that the sequel to Avatar got a new mark in terms of views of the first trailer on its premiere day. According to figures, the new trailer garnered a total of 148.6 million views, of which 23 million came from China.

How does this compare to Star Wars? The same report indicates that the first trailer for starwars: The Rise of Skywalker, a film starring Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, generated 112.4 million views in its first 24 hours, falling significantly short of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Will Anne Hathaway appear in ‘Avatar 2’? A series of images could suggest it

Another even more obvious example was starwars: The Force Awakens, its first trailer was viewed 55 million times on its first day. Although it is still a considerable number, in general terms, it is just a fraction of the total that the new James Cameron film obtained.

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit theaters in our country next December and will feature performances by a stellar cast made up of: Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver and Zoe Saldana.