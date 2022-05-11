Disney Confirms ‘Avatar 2’ Surpassed ‘Star Wars’ With This Impressive Record – CINEMABLEND

Avatar: The Way of Water hasn’t even hit theaters, and Disney has already confirmed an impressive record for James Cameron’s new film, even leaving the sequel to Star Wars on the way.

Through an article The Hollywood Reporterit was the Disney company itself who confirmed that the sequel to Avatar got a new mark in terms of views of the first trailer on its premiere day. According to figures, the new breakthrough scored a total of 148.6 million views, of which 23 million are from China.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will hit theaters in December.



How does this compare to Star Wars? The same report indicates that the first trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkerfilm starring Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, generated 112.4 million views in its first 24 hours, falling significantly short of Avatar: The Way of Water.

The latest ‘Star Wars’ sequels were quickly overtaken by ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’.



Another even more obvious example was Star Wars: The Force Awakens, his first trailer was viewed 55 million times on its first day. Although it is still a considerable number, in general terms, it is just a fraction of the total that the new James Cameron film obtained.

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit theaters in our country next December and will feature performances by a stellar cast consisting of: Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver and Zoe Saldana.