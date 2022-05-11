Diego Lainez has shown his desire to go out in the summer: Reports from Seville

A media from Seville does not rule out a possible departure of Diego Lainez to MLS or back to Liga MX, since they know that they are two leagues that have the capital to cover the fee requested by the Spanish club.

Diego Lainez asked to leave Real Betis in the following summer transfer market due to the lack of minutes and regularity in the Spanish team commanded by Manuel Pellegriniwho has rarely summoned the Mexican winger.

According to the newspaper The Uncheck from SevilleLainez’s representatives met with the heliopolitan board, while the player spoke with the coaching staff, to find out the status of his future and express their wishes to seek accommodation in a new club.

In the same way, said newspaper said that from inside the blanquiverde club they do not see with bad eyes the departure of the Aztec team as long as the club that wants him promises him minutes and can comply with the termination clause that he has.

Getty Images

They did not even rule out a possible exit to the mls or back to the MX League, because they know that they are two leagues that have the capital to cover the quota they ask for. Despite this, returning to the American continent is not in the plans of the player, nor of his representatives, who were at the weekend Seville.

Previously, Pellegrini Y Lainez They held a meeting in which the ‘Ingeniero’, as the Chilean strategist is known, told the Mexican player that he would have greater continuity in the second part of the season and that he wanted him to continue at the club, but said situation was not resolved. reflected on the pitch.

The same Spanish newspaper maintained that Lainez intends to continue Europe and does not see himself returning to Mexico, even if he has good offers, although he has not done anything overboard and will prefer to wait to see what options come up in the summer.

Last January, different media Spain confirmed that clubs like the Spanish, Majorca and the Elche They sought his services, but the Mexican youth preferred to remain with the Betis team because he had already had the aforementioned talk with his helmsman.

So far, Lainez has participated in seven games of The league, of which only one was a starter. He has played 135 minutes in said competition and has not scored any goals, in addition to having been on the bench 25 times. Meanwhile, in the Copa del Rey participated in two matches and scored two goals. Similarly, he added four matches of the UEFA Europa League with 178 minutes.