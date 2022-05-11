Did Amber Heard plagiarize a movie script in her statements against Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard did not plagiarize a fragment of the script of the film “The Talented Mr. Ripley” in her first appearance in the trial for defamation that confronts her Johnny Deppas shown by the recordings of the process, in which there is no trace of those lines, according to the group of verifiers of the Spanish agency EFE.

It was on social networks where users affirmed in both English and Spanish since May 4 that Heard copied a part of “The Talented Mr. Ripley” literally, when comparing an alleged fragment of the trial with the original script of the American film. , which premiered in 1999.

The suspense film is played by Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law, who star in a murky relationship that leads to crime and deception.

Amber Heard allegedly copies verbatim a paragraph from the character Marge Sherwood (Gwyneth Paltrow) that says, “The thing with Dickie… it’s like the sun is shining on you, and it’s glorious. And then he forgets about you and he’s very, very cold… When you have his attention, you feel like you’re the only person in the world, that’s why everyone loves him so much.”

The photographs shared by Internet users, which have received tens of thousands of reactions, show two columns: one titled Amber Heard and the other “The Talented Mr. Ripley” with the same text in both, as proof that Heard only changed Dickie’s name to Johnny (Depp) in his statement.

“BOMB: Amber Heard continues to plagiarize things from movies. Part of her testimony is verbatim from “The Talented Mr. Riley” from 1999,” says a Twitter user who shares the image, in a tweet with more than 12,000 “likes.” “.

FACTS: A review of the transcripts of Heard’s appearances, which are about 7 hours long and available on YouTube, show that he never mentions the phrases attributed to him.

Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp: Comparisons Review

Amber Heard explained how the romance with Johnny Depp began hidden from public opinion. AFP / FILE



Various outlets are uploading the full videos of Depp and Heard’s hearings to YouTube. EFE Verifies verified with the transcripts available on the platform that there is no trace that the actress literally pronounced the phrases attributed to her.

About 30 minutes after beginning her first statement, on Wednesday, May 4, on the 14th day of the trial, the defendant explains how the romance with Depp began, hidden from public opinion, and states that she felt “the most beautiful person in the world.” world”, and that the actor made her feel “seen”, as if “she was worth a million dollars”.

“You know, it was, it was, it was beautiful, it was… I felt like this man knew me and saw me in a way that no one else had, I felt like he understood me, I felt like he understood where I came from, I felt like when I was around Johnny I felt like the most beautiful person in the world, you know, it made me feel seen, it made me feel like a million bucks,” she says.

Later, he claims to have felt in a “bubble” because of the intensity of their relationship and then explains that Depp would “disappear” when he drank alcohol and then come back “changed”.

Some users share these images to also relate them to the movie “The Talented Mr. Ripley”, but Heard’s story is far from being an exact copy of the script.

AC