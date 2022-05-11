details of a classic that premieres a sequel in theaters

In the best Pete Michell style, Tom Cruise arrived at the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in San Diego, California, piloting a helicopter. This landed on the USS Midway aircraft carrier, which belonged to the United States Navy.

Cruise returns as the film’s lead and his co-star superior weapon, Val Kilmer, returns as Iceman.

‘Top Gun’ is a classic that marked the decade of the 80s with its legendary song, with Cruise’s looks (jacket and glasses in combo) and with a story with touches of drama and action that showed us an imperfect hero who he didn’t need superpowers to accomplish great things. Ahh the 80’s!

The long-awaited sequel to the aviation classic hits Colombian theaters on May 25. Here, 36 details to celebrate 36 years of the original film.

1. The highest-grossing film of 1986. The film that launched Tom Cruise’s career in Hollywood grossed $360 million. The budget invested was US$ 15 million. Cruise’s salary was $2 million.

2. Originally, director Tony Scott’s idea was to make a film with the soul of ‘Apocalypse Now’. Finally, a more “commercial” film was made.

3. Although the script was written for him, Tom initially refused to play Maverick because it didn’t fit his personal ideals.

4. The producers did not want Val Kilmer to be in the film. The actor himself wasn’t too sure either. However, the director convinced both parties. Kilmer and Cruise had no off-screen contact to keep the tension between the characters.

5. The director was fired three times and three times he was hired. One of the altercations was due to Tony Scott taking two days to film the iconic beach volleyball scene, which in the script took only two paragraphs.

6. The steamy love affair between Cruise and Kelly McGillis wasn’t in the script, as the writers weren’t contemplating mixing such a scene into an action movie. This was added in post production.

7. Cruise’s contract specified that the actor had to appear semi-nude, or at least in one scene changing.

8. Initially, the film was going to represent one of the most violent maneuvers of military pilots in the cinema. The US Navy did not approve this sequence and the team had to change it.

9. According to a report the Navy sent to Paramount, the number of requests to join the Navy increased by 500% after it premiered in 1986.

10. The appearance of the actors was based on the work of photographer Bruce Weber, which contained numerous photos of half-naked men posing in military attire.

11. Initially the film would be called ‘Top Guns’, in reference to the confrontation between Kilmer and Cruise. Finally Scott chose to single out the title and give Cruise more prominence.

12. During filming, Kelly McGillis’ haircut wasn’t sexy enough to be believable. This is the reason why the most sensual sequences are made with shadows of her silhouette.

13. Although the author uses high-heeled shoes in most of his films, this time he only used them for the sequences with McGillis, since the actress is 10 centimeters taller than him.

14. During the filming of ‘Top Gun’, all the interpreters had to take several courses on aviation for which they received an official certification from the Navy to pilot small planes.

15. The prize for which the characters compete, existed at the time. However, the Navy decided to eliminate the award immediately after finishing the film.

16. Oscar for best song. The American band Berlin was the author of the theme of the film. ‘Take my breath away’ was their biggest hit. It won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the Golden Globe in 1987.

17. The film was nominated for an Oscar for best sound and editing.

18. Tom Cruise was 23 years old when he first played Maverick, a role offered to Tom Hanks, Emilio Estevez and Patrick Swayze, who said no.

The new age

19. Maverick, returns to the Navy’s elite Top Gun school to train a newly arrived batch of cocky young airmen. From the original cast, a brief appearance by Val Kilmer has been guaranteed.

20. Kilmer was Maverick’s big enemy in the first movie, but the two mend their relationship in the end. The sequel’s director, Joseph Kosinski, said that “The rivalry and the relationship between Iceman and Maverick is one of those things that makes that first installment so iconic.”

21. At 59 years old, Tom Cruise designed a three-month training plan to get into a real F18 and shoot all the action scenes. “The Navy says that if you eject, you have to be able to survive in the water, so we went through a very demanding underwater program as well,” the actor said.

22. Jennifer Connely, Oscar winner for `A Beautiful Mind’ in 2001, is the one who brings to life the pilot’s new romantic interest.

23. The actress praised Cruise in promoting the film: “I have never seen anyone work harder, be more committed to their role.”

24. Paramount Pictures set a first release for July 12, 2019. Then they pushed the date back a whole year so that the team could make the most of new technologies. The date has changed four times.

25. ‘Top Gun’ popularized the concept of a “wingman,” a fellow pilot and also a friend.

26. Cruise is known for pulling off his amazing stunt stunts in each of his movies, and to prove he’s in better shape than ever, the star flew a helicopter to the world premiere of the film, as he says, “ arriving by Uber would have been too simple.”

27. Director Joseph Kosinski has a very interesting filmography where TRON stands out: Legacy (2010), Oblivion (2013) and Heroes in Hell (2017).

28. The budget for the new movie was $152 million. US$ 13 million went to Cruise’s account, whose fortune reaches US$ 600 million. The actor will receive royalties from the box office.

29. The cast includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis and Ed Harris.

30. The premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will take place at the Cannes Film Festival to be held from May 17 to 28.