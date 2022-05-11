Depp vs. Heard: Court laughs when bodyguard says he would ‘remember’ seeing Johnny Depp’s penis

There was a funny moment in court Thursday during the libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard when the actor laughed after his bodyguard was asked if he had seen Depp’s penis.

The trial between Depp and Heard began on April 11 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is suing her ex-wife for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in December 2018 in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard did not name Depp in the article, but his lawyers said the article made it harder for him to land movie roles.

On Thursday, Depp’s bodyguard, Malcolm Connolly, testified that he accompanied the couple to Australia in 2015, when Depp cut his finger. Depp was filming the fifth movie of Pirates of the Caribbean at that moment.

Regarding what happened at the house in Australia, Heard’s lawyer commented that Depp was trying to urinate “in the hall” and “had his penis out”.

Connolly was asked: “When you got to the house, you could hear a ruckus. Correct?”.

He admitted that he could hear a ruckus, but only “screams”. He detailed that she could not make out the words.

Heard’s lawyer asked the bodyguard: “You entered the house and saw Mr. Depp in the hall. Correct?”.

Connolly, who answered yes, was asked: “Mr. Depp was trying to pee in the lobby, wasn’t he?”

When the bodyguard replied “no”, the lawyer asked: “Mr. Depp took out his penis, didn’t he?”

“I think I would remember if I had seen Mr. Depp’s penis,” Connelly said, drawing laughter from Depp and others in court.

A recording of Depp from his time in Australia was then played in the room. He could be heard yelling “how the ***** am I” and “you make me feel sick”. Connolly confirmed that Depp was angry at the time.

The audience also became a trend on social networks.

