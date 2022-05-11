Del Olmo or Osorio, with a millionaire budget to sign

The FC Juarez Braves they are still reviewing options to choose their new technical director for the 2022 opening of Liga MX and Among the main options are Juan Carlos Osorio, Rafa Puente del Río and Joaquín del Olmo, who would be the ‘most advanced’ candidate to relieve Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti andn the border team in case of not closing the Colombian.

After the departure of Tuca, several names have been considered to take the reins of the Bravos and according to the information revealed by the TV Azteca journalist, David Medrano Félix, it is Jaibo del Olmo who looks more likely to assume the position.

Del Olmo is already part of the Bravos del FC de Juárez and has the position of sports director, so it would be “easy” to change him from the area to the technical direction.

Alejandra de la Vega, President of the Owners Council of FC Juárez and the Sports Director of Bravos, Joaquín del Olmo, recognized Lizeth Montes, an athlete from the UACJ recently awarded as athlete of the year 2021 by IMDEJ. pic.twitter.com/S5CbtqDSZK – FC Juarez (@fcjuarezoficial)

Another of the names that are handled inside the Bravos is that of Rafa Puente del Río, a natural candidate to assume the technical direction, since he was an assistant to Tuca during his stay with the Juarenses.

However, unofficial sources assure that within the team they would not look favorably on Puente Jr’s arrival on the bench, causing some resignations.

The bet of FC Juárez is for Juan Carlos Osorio

The Bravos have as their number one candidate the former coach of the Mexican National Team, who would have a meeting with the FC Juárez board this Wednesday to define whether he will take office or not.

Unofficially, it is ensured that the offer would be for 2 years, with the possibility of one more, and a budget of 25 million dollars to sign.

