Dave Bautista says goodbye to Drax with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has finished shooting, and that means that the cast can now rest since the feature film goes to post-production to add that tide of digital effects with which most Marvel films are built. The film is scheduled to premiere on May 5, 2023 (even though we’ll see the Guardians earlier in Thor: Love and Thunder and the Christmas special), and Dave Bautista has already confirmed that it will be the last time he will appear in theaters as Drax.

The former WWE wrestler has explained that his journey ends here. A trip that changed his life and that allowed him, to a large extent, to participate in blockbusters beyond being just one more secondary, since he became an essential member of Guardians of the Galaxy thanks to his stellar appearances and his unique touches of humor.

One of the best Guardians is leaving

“I still haven’t found the words. It ended so suddenly and I was on my next movie before I could process it all. The end of a journey that changed my life,” she commented in a post on Instagram.

James Gunn already ahead of us at the time that this would be the end of the journey of the “original” Guardians as such, with all the complete equipment. But luckily there are still a couple of film projects in which we can enjoy the presence of Bautista and the rest of the cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaa, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, and Sylvester Stallonewhich of course will dress in the clothes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again.

“ Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be a very emotional farewell.

It is not clear, yes, if we will see more projects with any of the Guardians alone, or if we are simply talking about Drax’s farewell, opening the door to be succeeded by new additions (we have that Warlock in the chamber). We will have to wait until 2023. Remember that Drax’s is not the only loss in the team, since Karen Gillan also says goodbye to Nbula with Guardians of the Galaxy 3.