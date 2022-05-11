Dave Bautista says goodbye to Drax and says that the film is “the end of a journey that changed my life”

The filming of the highly anticipated ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ came to an end just a few days ago. We’ll still have to wait until May 5, 2023 to see this Marvel adventure, but one thing that seems to have become quite clear is that It will be the last time Dave Bautista plays Drax.

Baptist’s message

The former ‘Pressing Catch’ wrestler has posted a message on his Instagram account about “the end of the journey that changed my life” referring to the third installment of the trilogy directed by James Gunn. In addition, Bautista has not hesitated to use the hashtag #GoodbyeDrax in case there was any doubt:

I still haven’t found the words. It ended so suddenly and I was on my next movie before I could process it all. The end of a journey that changed my life.

The truth is that Gunn already commented a few months ago that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ was the latest film with these members of the superhero team. The question remains as to whether he was referring to some characters disappearing or whether it will be a total renovation. For now, we can already give Drax up for lost.

Of course, we still have to see at least another film that Bautista takes up the character of Drax, Well, the Guardians of the Galaxy will also make an appearance in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, whose arrival in theaters is scheduled for next July 8. Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, and Sylvester Stallone They will also return in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ the characters they played in previous installments. In addition, Will Poulter joins the cast to give life to the great villain of the show.

Super offers available today:

Fire TV Stick with vox Alexa remote