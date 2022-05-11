‘Dancing with myself’: Nick Jonas and Shakira, meet celebrity judges on NBC reality dance show

NBC’s upcoming prime-time series “Dancing With Myself” has a unique and different concept. The show is inspired by the millions of people watching and jumping on the latest dance trends on social media.

The reality dance show will showcase ordinary people showing off their moves as they attempt to replicate steps in each challenge, curated specifically by the judges and celebrity guests. A group of people will compete each week in a series of high-energy dance sequences, all demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators, Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and host Camille Kostek.

Here’s a quick look at the cast of NBC’s upcoming competitive dance show.

Shakira

Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira is world famous not only for her talented pipes, but also for her iconic dance moves. The “Queen of Latin Music” is known for being versatile in the music industry and she made her recording debut when she was only 13, under Sony Music Colombia. In 2013, Shakira served as a two-season coach on the popular singing competition TV series “The Voice”, for one year.

Nick Jonas

Singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas has several roles in his professional life. He even formed a pop band in 2005, with his older brothers, Kevin and Joe, who are the world famous Jonas Brothers. The boys became famous thanks to their frequent appearances on the Disney Channel. You’ll see Nick in the films “Camp Rock” (2008) and his sequel “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” (2010). The Thr brothers also started in two of their series, “Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream” (2008–2010) and “Jonas” (2009–2010).

Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy is an American actress, comedian and TV host. Her father, Jose Koshy, is of Indian origin while her mother Jean Carol is German. Her popular YouTube channel of hers, where she posts hilarious and easily recognizable content, has gained over 17 million subscribers. In addition to her numerous accolades, Liza has received four Streamy Awards, four Teen Choice Awards and a Kids’ Choice Award. Additionally, she was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment list of 2019, as well as the Time 2019 list of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet and the 2019 100 Next list.

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek is not only a famous professional model, but also a TV presenter and actress. Kostek became famous for making an appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue magazine. Additionally, she hosts the game show “Wipeout” from 2021 on TBS. Hailing from Polish, Irish and Jamaican descent, Kostek is a professional barre instructor. Interested in Kostek, she began her training in ballet at the age of three and she continued her training at Broadway Dance Center, New York while she competed nationally.

The season premiere of “Dancing with Myself” airs May 31, 2022 at 10pm ET, on NBC. Viewers in the UK can access episodes of the series the next day on both Sky TV and Now TV, as Peacock has been integrated across both platforms.

