‘Dancing With Myself’: 5 Things To Know About NBC’s Competitive Dance Show

NBC’s upcoming dance reality show “Dancing with Myself” is inspired by the many who watch and follow the latest dance trends on social media. The series will showcase ordinary people showing off their skills as they attempt to replicate the dance moves in each challenge, curated by the judges and celebrity guests.

The primetime series will showcase a group of people who will compete each week in a series of high-energy dance sequences. The same will be demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and host Camille Kostek.

Additionally, the new show will debut the same month as season 17 of “So You Think You Can Dance” on Fox. Will viewers switch channels for a new and unique show or will they stick to what they already know? It looks like we’ll have to wait and watch.

When will “Dancing with myself” come out and where can you watch it?

The season premiere of “Dancing With Myself” is May 31, 2022 at 10pm ET / PT on NBC. Viewers in the UK can access episodes of the series the next day on both Sky TV and Now TV, as Peacock has been integrated across both platforms.

What is “Dancing with myself”?

The official synopsis reads: “A group of dancers compete each week in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators, including Shakira.”



Who is starring in the NBC reality dance show?

Shakira

Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira is world famous not only for her talented pipes, but also for her iconic dance moves. She is also popularly known as the “Queen of Latin Music”.

Nick Jonas

Singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas has several roles in his professional life. Jonas formed a pop band with his older brothers, Kevin and Joe, known as the Jonas Brothers, in 2005. The boys became famous thanks to their frequent appearances on the Disney Channel.

Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy is an American actress, comedian and TV host. Her father, Jose Koshy, is of Indian origin while her mother Jean Carol (born Hertzler), is German. Her YouTube channel, where she posts hilarious and easily recognizable content, has today gained over 17 million subscribers. Koshy has received four Streamy Awards, four Teen Choice Awards and a Kids’ Choice Award.

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek is not only a famous professional model, but also a TV presenter and actress. She became famous for making her appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue magazine. Kostek hosts the game show “Wipeout” from 2021 on TBS.

Showrunner

The creators of the show are Liza Koshy, Shaquille O’Neal and Shakira

trailer

We have yet to see an update on this front, but stay tuned!

