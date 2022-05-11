Cristiano Ronaldo shows ripped abs as Man Utd star relaxes with Georgina Rodriguez on vacation

CRISTIANO RONALDO continues to enjoy the Portuguese sunshine during his escape from Manchester United.

The 37-year-old striker flew home after the Red Devils’ humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brighton last weekend.

3

3

Ronaldo had a break and chose to spend quality time with partner Georgina Rodriguez.

United are missing a match this weekend due to Chelsea’s involvement in the FA Cup final with the next and final game of the season on 22 May.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to give his followers an idea of ​​how he is spending his time away from Manchester.

The striker appeared to be on a boat as he posed arm in arm with Georgina, who rested her head on Ronaldo’s shoulder.

Ronaldo captioned the post with a love heart and kissing emojis and attracted more than 600,000 in 25 minutes.

The United star also spent time with friends and shared a photo alongside Miguel Paixão and former Sheffield Wednesday star Jose Semedo.

But Ronaldo is probably very eager to relax with Georgina after she gave birth just three weeks ago.

A few days ago the couple revealed that their daughter’s name is Bella Esmerelda and shared photos of their new arrival for the first time.

FREE BETS & REGISTRATION OFFERS – BEST OFFERS FOR NEW CUSTOMERS

Ronaldo and Georgina are caressing little Bella after the tragic death of their twin brother.

In announcing the sad death of his son, Ronaldo said that his newborn daughter is “giving us the strength to live” despite their “deep sadness”.

Ronaldo tragically wrote on social media: “It is with our deepest sadness that we must announce that our baby is dead.

“It is the greatest pain any parent can experience.

“Only the birth of our baby gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert assistance and support.”