Cristiano Ronaldo holds his twin sister: “Forever Love”

“Forever Love”. Two words that contain everything. The love of a parent for their child and the awareness of time. Of forever. Like this Cristiano Ronaldo he returned to post a shot on social media with his newborn twin. She is resting on her legs, he is shirtless and looks at her smiling. A shot that comes after the story of the pain that the family is experiencing for the loss of the other twin that Georgina Rodriguez was waiting for together with Cristiano Ronaldo but who lost his life during childbirth. In those hours, the Manchester United striker had asked for some privacy for what he described as the greatest pain for a parent.

“Home Sweet Home. Gio and our little girl are finally together with us “, wrote CR7 under the first family post.

«We want to thank everyone for all the nice words and gestures. Your support was very important and we all felt the love and respect you had for our family. Now is the time to be grateful for the life we ​​have just welcomed into this world. ”

