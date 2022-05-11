Could Amber Heard work at IMSS or at Oxxo? netizens explain

The original comment qualifies Amber as “toxic”, for everything that has emerged in the trial brought by her ex-husband Depp.

Many other netizens replied to her, indicating that the actress could undoubtedly be an employee of one of those companies.

While others pointed out that the actress can also work “at Megacable”, “at La Parisina”, or “at any ISSSTE pharmacy”.

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues to cause conversation and especially on social networks, where it is Internet users who open debates about the team they are part of or also made jokes about some statements or behavior, especially of the leading actress of Aquaman . Recently through a tweet they asked if Heard were Mexican and could work at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) or even at an Oxxo store.

Social networks have become the best tool for Internet users to create this type of trend. A new report by We Are Social and Hootsuite recently revealed that there are now 4.62 billion network users worldwide, representing a year-over-year growth of more than 10 percent, equating to 424 million new users. since last year.

Given these data, it is normal for the digital pulse to create daily various trends with what is happening in the world, generating a strong conversation on these networks.

Could Amber Heard work at IMSS or at Oxxo?

An Internet user used his account on the social network Twitter to start a debate on whether Amber Heard could be employee of IMSS or even Oxxo, causing other tweeters to join the digital trend.

The original comment qualifies Amber as “toxic”, for everything that has arisen in the trial that her ex-husband filed. Depp and that it has been four weeks of news and trends that fly through the digital world.

This trial, which has been carried out publicly, has since left severed fingers, alcohol and drugs, domestic violence, defecation in beds, fights in private planes, homicidal text messages, psychiatric diagnoses, crying and laughing on the stand and much more that everyone has followed from the media but also from social networks like Tik Tok and Twitter.

When asked by the tweeter, many other Internet users responded by indicating that the actress could undoubtedly be an employee of one of those companies, due to her “bad vibes” and “toxicity”.

While others only responded with other brands that, in their opinion, provide a poor service to their consumers.

“In Megacable”, “in the Parisian”, “in any ISSSTE pharmacy”, say some comments. Or even in “Bancomer” andExplains another tweeter in the post.

This trial has generated a lot of conversation around the world, especially in the digital world where it is the Internet users themselves who have already issued a sentence against the Aquamana actress for mistreating Depp during their marriage and then allegedly inventing and lying about their accusations. of gender violence.

Amber Heard: I have a lot of photos of Johnny Depp drunk The pictures: pic.twitter.com/zIsfDQZTrw — Pota77 (@Pota77_) May 8, 2022

Amber heard talks about how jhonny depp hit her, insulted her, raped her with a bottle but the world can only laugh and make fun of it because the only speech that matters is Johnny’s, you need a good one and a bad one no matter what. pic.twitter.com/HbdN8ejNRz – Llorain Bolt (@LadelDiminutivo) May 7, 2022

If Amber Heard had been born in Argentina, she would be a Kirchnerist actress. I have no proof, but no doubt either… pic.twitter.com/noV1SBg5j1 — Leuname (@leunameok) May 9, 2022

What Johnny Depp was doing while Amber Heard testified 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/idIach2fBq — 𝕭𝖎𝖟𝖈𝖔𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖙𝖔 (@foanev) May 7, 2022

