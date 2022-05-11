Chris Pratt stars in the first PHOTOS of Prime Video’s The Terminal List

The series starring Chris Pratt for the platform streaming from Prime Video will arrive on July 1; Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Gunn, Christina Vidal, Matthew Rauch and Alexis Louder round out the cast.

MADRID, May 10 (EuropaPress).- On July 1, the Prime Video The Terminal Listthe new thriller military starring for Chris Pratt. A little less than two months before the premiere, the platform of streaming he has published the first images of the action series.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Jack Carr, The Terminal List It is made up of eight episodes. The protagonist of the sagas Jurassic World Y Guardians of the Galaxy He abandons science fiction to bring to life the soldier James Reece after his entire Marine platoon is ambushed in a high-risk operation.

His character’s return home to the family will be marked by conflicting memories and questions about his guilt. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against her, endangering not only her life, but the lives of those she loves as well.

Clad in a US Navy uniform, reflective in front of hospital scanners, bare-chested holding a gun or relaxing on a boat. These are the first photographs shared by Prime Video that show the various situations that Pratt will face in this new military thriller.

They complete the cast of The Terminal List performers Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others.

The series is executive produced by Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher of Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua of Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day) and the writer and showrunner David DiGilio. Jack Carr and Daniel Shattuck are also executive producers of the series.