Chris Pratt reveals how he would like to be eaten by dinosaurs

Actor Chris Pratt is one of the big stars of Jurassic World 3 and he would like a slow and painful death by dinosaurs.

Soon they will be released Jurassic World 3a film where the actors of this saga will coincide as Chris Pratt Y Bryce DallasHowardwith the stars of Jurassic Park (1993) as Sam Neill, Laura Dern Y Jeff Goldblum. That’s why we now see them in many interviews and promotions.

During a chat, Jake Hamilton he asked Chris Pratt Y Bryce DallasHoward how they would like to be eaten by dinosaurs and so they answered:

“I would take those tiny dinosaurs and do it as a 45-minute scene. They started on my toes and you just watched me perform! Almost a whole hour, agonizing pain… It would be pretty good.” Said Chris Pratt.

While Bryce DallasHoward said: “When you actually asked the question, my brain went to the most boring death imaginable. I imagined, I swear to God, I imagined dying in the woods and just disintegrating and no animals eating me or anything.”

Chris Pratt he told her that the idea might still work. Since it could turn into a tree, a flower or a clover, and a dinosaur could eat it years later.

The interview that we leave you below is very funny, since the actors show that they have a great chemistry between them.

What will the movie be about?

After the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs are free in the world and are reproducing at an alarming rate. As they start to clash with humans they are torn between keeping them alive or extinguishing them again. Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) You must undertake a journey through different parts of the world where there are too many conflicts between these prehistoric beings and people.

Jurassic World 3 It will be released on June 9, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.