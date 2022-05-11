Chris Hemsworth would have renewed contract with Marvel

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most beloved and important actors in the Cinematic Universe of Marvel. There are already eight films in which he participated giving life to the superhero Thor from the comics created by Stan Lee. And, in May of next year, it will premiere the ninth call Thor: love and thunder. This time, the former Avenger and King of Asgard will face a fate without his teammates.

However, just as it happens with Tom Holland and the premiere of Spiderman: no way homefans were disappointed with the arrival of Thor: love and thunder. This is not due to the plot that the film will have, but rather that everything indicated that it would be the last of Chris Hemsworth. Apparently, the actor was about to say goodbye to his life as the son of Odin.

But, the wish of the followers would have been heard and for a while. For what transpired, Marvel Y Chris Hemsworth they would be in talks for a contract renewal. In fact, everything indicates that his continuation would already be a fact and that the actor is ready to continue his work in conjunction with the superhero franchise.

According to what transpired, the new agreement between Hemsworth and the MCU would be for three more films. That is, the character will not die in Thor: love and thunder as many of the followers had imagined. What’s more, his adventures with his hammer will continue for a while.

In any case, it is still unknown if his contract is arranged for him to be the protagonist of the films to come, he will be secondary or he will work as a team. It should be noted that now Marvelwith the premiere of The Eternals, has a new group that Thor could fit into. Of course, it should be emphasized that these are only assumptions.