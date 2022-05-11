Celebrities like Selena Gomez and Nick Cannon have talked about their battles with Lupus

Ads

Considering that all of May is Lupus Awareness Month, we’re showcasing famous faces dedicated to spreading the word about the reality of autoimmune disorder. For the uninitiated, lupus is a disease that, in a nutshell, ambushes the body. For Mayo Clinic, the body’s immune system will attack its own tissues and organs. “The inflammation caused by lupus can affect many different body systems, including the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.”

With symptoms ranging from fatigue and joint pain to a butterfly-shaped rash, lupus is often difficult to diagnose due to its similarities to other diseases. Most cases of lupus are not fatal and some are quite mild. Unfortunately, there is no cure for lupus, but modern treatment has made living with the disease more controllable.

Being immunocompromised and living with a disability (especially today) can be a journey of isolation. That said, we commend celebrities like singer and actress Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) and actor and TV host Nick Cannon (Drumline) for crudely sharing the details of their battles with lupus. Shedding light on often invisible disturbances helps normalize them. Not only that, but a little education can go a long way. Here’s what Selena and Nick shared about their personal experiences.

Nick Cannon

Selena Gomez shared her story with the intention of uniting the lupus community and helping others.

“My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, mental illness, very public heartbreak – these were all things that honestly should have gotten me down,” Selena told Elle in an intimate interview. Selena has been publicly open about her lupus diagnosis since 2015.

“Whenever I went through something, I thought, ‘What else? What else will I have to face? You will help people, ‘”she explained. “This is really what kept me going. There may have been a time when I wasn’t strong enough and I would have done something to get hurt. ”

We can only imagine what it is like to feel as if your precious body, your beloved temple, is failing you as the world crumbles around you. Not only has Selena been honest with fans about her diagnoses of her, but she has been open about her symptoms and life or death treatments. Due to the diagnosis of lupus nephritis, the singer of “Lose You to Love Me” received a kidney transplant in 2017. about her Her best friend France Raísa (How I Met Your Father) was the angel brave of a donor.

Selena credits France with saving her life. Along with kidney failure, Selena also dealt with arthritis and blood pressure irregularity. She vows to stand by and empower her community.

“This is why I am involved in the Lupus Research Alliance. So that none of us are alone, especially the young women I grew up with and listened to many, many stories, ”Selena said during a 2017 speech at Lupus Research Alliance’s Break Through Gala.

Selena founded her makeup brand, Rare Beauty, in 2020. Not only is the brand’s message and range of shades inclusive, but a portion of her proceeds go to the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to “help people to access mental health services ”- and its extraordinarily elegant packaging is suitable for the disabled! Selena is very rare.

Nick, the creator of Wild ‘n Out, was diagnosed with lupus in 2012. Over the past 10 years, he has “laid the groundwork both mentally and physically to rebuild the life” that he nearly lost to the misunderstood disease. He started with sudden shortness of breath, swelling and pain. You can imagine Nick’s shock when the doctors informed him that his kidneys were failing.

“After a decade of close calls, blood transfusions, chemotherapy and hospitalizations, I still make it,” Nick said in a video shown on his short-lived talk show The Nick Cannon Show. “During this journey, I had to change everything in the way I live my life, and it hasn’t been easy.”

After documenting his health crisis and his journey, Nick tells the camera, “It’s the last place you want to be, mate. The doctors tell you that you could die ”.

Like Selena, Nick used her celebrity status to help others fight lupus. According to People, Nick worked with the Lupus Foundation of America and took part in its Walk to End Lupus Now in Washington, DC in 2014.

On a coarser note, Nick has been widely criticized for having seven different children with four different moms – and has an eighth child with a different woman (model and actress Bre Tiesi) on the way. How does this relate to lupus? Nick can explain… more or less.

“I’ll probably die sooner than most people… so f – k all night! So why wear condoms? I may not be here tomorrow! ” he told Howard Stern in 2017 while discussing his battle with lupus. Well, everyone processes pain in their own way.

The Lupus Foundation of America has claimed that approximately 1.5 million Americans have a form of lupus. Other famous figures like Toni Braxton and Seal have been open with their fights. They also used their platforms to highlight the truths and misconceptions about lupus. For anyone facing serious health problems, it is comforting to know that they are not alone in this world and that other people can relate.

