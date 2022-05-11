Camila Osorio, among the 50 most powerful women in Colombia
The Forbes magazine highlighted the tennis player María Camila Osorio as one of the 50 most powerful women in Colombia in 2022.
Camila, the only Colombian among the top 50 in the WTA ranking, was exalted along with figures such as Karol G, actress Carolina Gaitán, businesswomen, actresses and political figures in the country.
Among the figures highlighted by the magazine are the singer Shakira; CClaudia Restreporector of the Efit University; the actress Sofia Vergara and double Olympic gold medalist, Mariana Pajonamong other.
María Camila, who is in Rome where she will participate next week and for the first time in the Foro Italico, was pleased by the exaltation.
“They already gave me the news that he started in the main draw and that has me very excited, I feel good, I hope from the hand of God to do things well, the recovery is on the right track, I did not get to Madrid, but here I am ready to return”, said the athlete.
the chosen 50
Martha Lucia RamirezVice President of the Republic and Chancellor.
Maria Lorraine Gutierrezpresident of Corficolombiana.
Marcela Carrasco, President of Mastercard for the Andean Region.
Carolina Gaitanactress and singer.
Angela Maria Orozco Transport Minister.
Carol Gsinger.
Monica Contreras, TGI president.
Sylvia Escovar, President of the Board of Directors of EPS Sanitas.
claudia lopez, mayor of Bogota
Elizabeth Christina Martinez Vice President of Sustainability and Corporate Services of Banco de Bogotá.
Cristina Arrastia, Business Vice President of Bancolombia.
Claudia Bejarano, president of Cerrejon.
Marcela Giraldo Garcia, President of Colfunds.
Hilda Maria Pardo, Vice President of Claro.
Camila Escobar, president of Procafecol (Juan Valdez).
Luz Maria Correa, President of Construcciones El Cóndor.
Ana Fernanda Maiguashca, President of the Private Competitiveness Council.
France Marquez, candidate for the vice presidency of the Republic.
Shakira, singer.
Margaret Hair, Attorney General of the Nation.
Marcela Cow, Director of Geopark for the Andean Region.
Maria Claudia Garcia, President of the Finsocial Foundation.
Adriana Noreña, Vice President of Google for Latin America.
Clara Luz Roldan, Governor of Valle del Cauca.
Elsa Noguera, Governor of the Atlantic
Sofia Vergara, actress.
Bibiana Taboada, co-director of the Bank of the Republic.
Diane Fajardo, Magistrate of the Constitutional Court.
Angela Hurtado, president of JP Morgan Colombia.
Margarita HayaoCEO of Daviplata.
Catherine Breton, Manager of Nu Colombia.
DollyMontoya, Rector of the National University of Colombia.
Camila Osorio, tennis player.
Sandra Hinestroza, general manager of HP Inc. Colombia.
Gygliola Aycardi, founder of Bodytech.
Maria Claudia Lacouture, president of Aliadas and director of Amcham.
Marcela Perilla, president of SAP for Latin America.
claudia restrepo, Rector of Eafit University.
Anna Maria Duke, President of Shell for Colombia.
Mariana Pajon, athlete.
Lina Monsalve, Mercado Libre manager for Colombia and Venezuela.
Anna Maria Gomezchairwoman of Anglo Gold Ashanti.
Angela Zuluaga, Vice President of Coca-Cola Latin America.
Martha Lucia Henao, president of Cencosud Colombia.
Liliana Restrepofounder of Frisby.
Johanna Ortiz, designer.
Eleanor Espinosa, Chef.
Goyo, singer.
Silvia Tcherassi, designer.
Vicki Davila, journalist.