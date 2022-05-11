Camila Osorio, among the 50 most powerful women in Colombia

The Forbes magazine highlighted the tennis player María Camila Osorio as one of the 50 most powerful women in Colombia in 2022.

Camila, the only Colombian among the top 50 in the WTA ranking, was exalted along with figures such as Karol G, actress Carolina Gaitán, businesswomen, actresses and political figures in the country.

Among the figures highlighted by the magazine are the singer Shakira; CClaudia Restreporector of the Efit University; the actress Sofia Vergara and double Olympic gold medalist, Mariana Pajonamong other.

María Camila, who is in Rome where she will participate next week and for the first time in the Foro Italico, was pleased by the exaltation.

“They already gave me the news that he started in the main draw and that has me very excited, I feel good, I hope from the hand of God to do things well, the recovery is on the right track, I did not get to Madrid, but here I am ready to return”, said the athlete.