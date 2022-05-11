Camila Cabello will put her voice to the Champions League final

UEFA intends to give a show of music and dance before the final match of the Champions League. For this, the Latin artist Camila Cabello, known for her hits “Havana” or “Señorita”, will take the stage.

The Cuban-American singer will perform for 10 minutes and is expected to present her main songs, in addition to other songs from her new album “Familia” released in 2022.

“I am very excited to take the stage at the UEFA Champions League final in Paris this month! I intend to put on a truly special show that brings together the spirit of my Latin heritage and a feeling of togetherness for sports fans already. music from around the world,” Cabello said in a UEFA statement.

“These events always provide the ultimate cross-pollination of sports and music that we know fans love to watch. We know that Camila Cabello is one of the most popular artists in the world and will help us harness our fans’ excitement for her performance.” the opening ceremony with a spectacle that football fans will never forget,” said UEFA Marketing Director Guy-Lauren Epstein.

The Champions League final is scheduled for Saturday May 28 at the Stade de France in Paris, where Real Madrid will try to lift their 14th European title against Liverpool.

The match, one of the most important on the European club calendar, will be broadcast in 200 countries around the world.

ABOUT CAMILA HAIR

Camila Cabello is a singer, songwriter, and actress. In 2018, she released her debut solo album “CAMILA”, which managed to rank #1 on 110 iTunes charts globally.

She debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and at the same time, her “Havana” reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In this way, Camila became the first solo artist to reach the number 1 position in the Hot 100, Billboard 200, and Artist 100 charts in the same week.

Throughout her career, the 25-year-old Latin artist has won three Grammy Awards.

In addition to going on stage as a singer, Camila Cabello also stands out on the big screen. She has made her first appearance in Hollywood as the lead in “Cinderella”, a modern film adaptation of the classic tale written by the German Brothers Grimm.