The fusion of sport and music will be completely exceptional this year; Camila Cabello will appear in the Champions League 2022.

Apparently this great artist has had a very busy start to the year, since her presentation for El Secreto de Victoria and his self-acceptance campaign, until he reached the football world.

This year, the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, One of the most anticipated matches of the year will take place between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 28, 2022.

Camila announced through social networks that she is very excited to participate in the UEFA champions league where he reveals to us that there will be quite a few surprises in addition to his long-awaited presentation.

During this event we will be able to observe and appreciate a fusion of art such as costumes, dancers and choreographers who will be part of this great show.

The singer was quite enthusiastic during the interviews, assuring that she will leave all her energy on stage; In addition to the fact that she shared with us that it will be a very special presentation on her part.

This incredible event will be broadcast in more than 190 countries in which Cabello will be the one to carry out the opening celebration, before beginning with the euphoria of the big game.

The fans have already begun to generate their expectations, to which Camila Cabello fervently responded that she will not disappoint her fans or the spectators of the event.

There is no doubt that this May 28, the audience around the world will witness an exceptional event.

It has been a great start to the year for the singer and we look forward to much more news about her new projects.

Camila Cabello performing in the final of the men’s champions?? 💀🥴girl… camila is for the girls and the gays only, they don’t deserve – Rocío 🧣 🐢 (@rociomoralesmr) May 9, 2022

