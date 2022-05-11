Camila Cabello to perform at the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony, presented by Pepsi® | UEFA champions league

Known for hits like ‘Bam Bam,’ ‘Señorita,’ and ‘Havana,’ the Cuban-American artist will take the stage minutes before kick-off at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on Saturday, March 28. may.

Camila Cabello, music artist “I am very excited to take the stage at the UEFA Champions League final in Paris this month! I intend to put on a truly special show that brings together the spirit of my Latin heritage and a feeling of togetherness for sports fans already. music from all over the world. I can’t wait! I want to do a really special show, bringing together the spirit of my Latin descent and the feeling of unity between sports and music fans from all over the world. I can’t wait!

Now in its sixth year, the UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi fuses the worlds of music, entertainment and sport to deliver a high-energy global spectacle. The 2022 Opening Ceremony will be an impressive display of costumes, dancers and musicians choreographed to deliver a high-energy show for fans in the stadium and at home.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director “We are very pleased to collaborate with our long-standing partner Pepsi for another highly entertaining Opening Ceremony at the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final. These events always provide the ultimate cross-pollination of sport and music that we know fans love to watch, and Pepsi is the perfect partner to help us do that. We know that Camila Cabello is one of the most popular entertainers in the world and she will help us harness our fans’ excitement for the Opening Ceremony performance with a show that soccer fans will love. they will never forget.”

This year’s final will be broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Cabello will step onto the pitch just over ten minutes before the biggest game in European club football this season kicks off.