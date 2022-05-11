Camila Cabello, living freely enjoying nature

Camila Hair It has grabbed all the spotlight in recent weeks, and with good reason. The interpreter of ‘Bam Bam’ has been recognized as one of the Latin representatives with the most arrival and success at an international level in the musical field. Her album ‘Familia’ continues to sound strong in the international rankings and her arrival in our country is getting closer every day. However, Camila Cabello is not just the artist we know with worldwide success, she is much more.

In one of her most recent posts on Instagram, the author of ‘Havana’ recounted that every time she went to the beach she felt vulnerable to harassment from journalists who are always watching her every step. “I can’t even enjoy the sea and I have to fake a smile and put on the bikini that hides my imperfections the most, because I know they are there following each one of my steps to take thousands of photos of me,” the singer mentioned.

“I am happy as I am and we should all learn that we are valuable without having to camouflage ourselves or change something just because other people or the internet wants to impose stereotypes on us. I continue to learn day by day to be happy with myself and accept each of the normal things that we, the women, have “concluded Camila Cabello.

