Camila Cabello explains why she ended up with Shawn Mendes

Camila Hair is news because he talked about his breakup with Shawn Mendez for the first time since their separation in November 2021, because until now neither of them had given details of the reasons why they decided to end their relationship that little by little became one of the most admired in Hollywood.

Their romance lasted a little over two years, but at the end of last year they surprised their followers with the unexpected announcement that they were ending despite the fact that their love was still intact, according to the artists it was a mutual agreement and they would continue their relationship as best friends.

“Hey guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We began our relationship as best friends and will continue to be. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and in the future.” they wrote in their stories at the time.

At first, many speculated that their relationship had failed because of the possible incompatibilities between the two or because their love had become a habit due to the fact that they lived together since the start of the pandemic. However, after several months in silence, Camila Hair revealed the real reasons why he broke up with Shawn Mendez.

In the middle of an interview with Zane Lowe ?for Apple Music, the singer with Cuban roots opened her heart to remember her past and clarify that, in part, her courtship with the interpreter of ‘Miss’ it came to an end due to the great difference they found between their life priorities, highlighting that they began their relationship when they were very young with a different idea of ​​life.

“My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life. Those years that we were dating, even while I was writing this album, and even now, I guess, my focus is: How can I be a whole person?”commented Hair.

On the other hand, he revealed that his title track ‘Bam Bam’, In collaboration with Ed Sheeran, It is inspired precisely by her breakup and there she tries to vent about many things that have to do with the changes that their lives had.

“I don’t need things to be perfect to enjoy my life. That’s what this song and pretty much the rest of the album is about (…) What’s more, if we listen carefully to the beginning of Bam Bam we see how it goes straight to Shawn: ‘You said you hated the ocean, but now you’re surfing. I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house.'”where they shared several special moments as a couple.