Camila Cabello announced the premiere date of the video “Hasta lostoothes”

It already has a date! Cuban-American singer, Camila Cabello, announced the day the music video for her song “Hasta Los Dientes” will be released, together with the Argentine artist, María Becerra. spoilers! It will be this week.

The news was made known through their social networks. So without further ado, we tell you that The video for the song will be released this Friday, May 13..

This was announced by Camila Cabello through her Twitter, writing a short and precise message «The video of up to the teeth with my friend @MariaBecerra22 opens on Friday. We hope you like it”.

The video of up to the teeth with my friend @MariaBecerra22 opens on Friday. we hope you like it 👽👽👽 pic.twitter.com/JhzmXRYXYM — Camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 10, 2022

Camila Cabello’s “Family” album

The song “Hasta Los Dientes”, which is a collaboration between Camila Cabello and María Becerra, belongs to the new album “Familia”, by the Cuban-American singer.

This album, which became the artist’s third, transports us directly to the Latin roots of the interpreter of “Havana”. Well, this is very noticeable in the rhythms used in each of her songs.

In addition, “Familia” tells some songs in Spanish, delving even deeper into the most Latin side of the Cuban-American artist.

Among their most outstanding songs we can find some that already have a music video. Like “psychofreak” with Willow, like “Don’t Go Yet.”

On the other hand, we can also see the clip of “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran, which has already become a hit in music.

This song, which came out before the album’s release, would have been inspired by Camila Cabello’s relationship with Shawn Mendez. Since, according to many fans, the lyrics of the theme fit perfectly with them.