Camila Cabello and María Becerra announce the video clip for ‘Hasta Los Teeth’ | Music

It’s been a month since Camila Hair release your album Family. The third studio album by the Cuban star was one of the most anticipated albums of 2022. And no wonder! The young woman explored various sounds throughout the twelve tracks that make up the work.

One of the favorites, especially of his Spanish-speaking listeners, is that of to the teeth. It is about his collaboration with Mary Becerra, one of the Argentine stars of the moment. The two singers surprised the public with this urban pop production whose chorus you won’t be able to get out of your head.

In this way, it is not surprising that Camila has decided to bet on this song as the next single from her album. And it is that the young woman has announced that this same Friday, May 13, the video clip will come out.

“The video to the teeth with my friend María Becerra opens on Friday. We hope you like it”, the artist has written next to the promotional image of the video. In it we see the two singers, back to back, looking at the camera lens. Camila with white hair, Maria with purple hair. With an aesthetic reminiscent of the science fiction films of the fifties, it seems that the video is going to transport us to space itself.

Directed by Charlotte Rutherford

For the occasion, Camila has opted for the direction of one of the fashion directors: Charlotte rutherford. This is the same person who was behind the video of Phychofreakthe visual madness that Camila launched with Willow Smith for the release of her album.

In addition, Charlotte has worked on all the imagery of one of the most acclaimed albums of 2021: HUNTER by Lil Nas X.

We will have to wait until Friday to see what the artist surprises us with. Surely she does not leave anyone indifferent. And it is that from this union only something fantastic can come out.