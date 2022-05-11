Cameron Diaz’s particular beauty secret Would you do it?

Cameron Diaz She is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. Although she gained popularity when she was in her twenties, in movies like The Mask or My Best Friend’s Wedding, the passing of the years has only enhanced her beauty.

The actress and model has been out of the public eye for a couple of years, but she is still a celebrity who attracts the attention of the paparazzi. A few days ago, Díaz was seen walking the streets of Santa Monica and immediately captured the eyes because she had a very natural look, without a drop of makeup.

Stop being exposed in film and television It has allowed Cameron to take a worry out of his day to day life.

“Literally, the last thing i think about every day… like maybe not at all during the day, it’s how I look”Diaz recently noted on Michelle Visage’s “Rule Breakers” podcast.

The relaxation has been his best strategy to look good to his 49 years.

“I don’t do anything. I, like, I never wash my facecommented in the same conversation.

The actress has made a path of self-love that has made her love herself as she is and be grateful for what she has.

“My body is strong my body is capableWhy should I speak ill of myself when it has brought me so far?'”commented.