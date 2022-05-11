BTS, tracklist of third Proof CD revealed

THE BTS have finally revealed the tracklist of the third CD’s Proof (their new anthology album out June 10), consisting of 14 tracks. The communication took place through the social profiles of the same members of the band yesterday, Tuesday 10 May.

The third CD explores the creative process of BTS and for this, contains several demo versions of their songs. Each member of the group will thus have a dedicated demo on the CD: RM con Young ForeverV with Spring DayJ-Hope with DNA. And again: Jin with EpiphanySuga with Seesaw and Jungkook with Still With You. Even the song by Jimin with Suga, Tony Montanawill be present in the project.





The third CD of the new BTS album will be dedicated to their fans

According to the press release, this third CD of the BTS anthology project is dedicated to ARMY (their fanbase) and also includes the unreleased tracks Young Love And Quotation Marks. The disc also contains For Youthwhich is described as a song that expresses BTS’s “affection and gratitude to their fans”.

On Monday 9 May the tracklists of the first and second CD of Proof. The former includes most of the songs that entered the Billboard Hot 100, such as Boy With Luv with Halsey, DNA And Idolin addition to # 1 singles Dynamite And Butter.

The second CDinstead, it will present deeper passages of the BTS discography, like Her, Filter, Stay And Moon.

Proof will be released to celebrate BTS ‘9th anniversary. Big Hit Music, the group’s management company, previously said, “The BTS anthology album embodies the group’s history and will be released as they begin a new chapter as nine-year active artists. The album, which consists of three CDs, includes very different tracks, reflecting the thoughts and ideas of the group members about the past, present and future of the BTS“.



