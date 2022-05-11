Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt confessed to kissing more times than the ‘Jurassic World’ script indicated – CINEMABLEND

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt claimed that they stole a couple of kisses during the filming of ‘Jurassic World’.

Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park franchise got its reboot in 2016 with a film directed by Colin Trevorrow, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jurassic World quickly became an audience favorite after he offered the audience a return to the Jurassic Park that wowed us in 1993.

This film, released in 2015, introduced us for the first time to the story of Claire Dearing (Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Pratt), the director of the jurassic park and an ex-military animal expert who will try to put out the chaos of the attraction when a dinosaur escapes from its confinement.

Jurassic World: Dominion opens in early June 2022.



Jurassic World It was criticized by many, due to the implausible data they handled and the fact that Bryce Dallas Howard’s character ran around in heels throughout the film. However, the most recent revelation was given a few days ago: Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard stole kisses on set.

Dominion was the only time the script called for a kiss. We stole the previous two…because it’s nice to have a little romance in a Jurassic movie!

The actress, who also participated as director of The Mandalorian, was the one that revealed the detail about the romantic relationship of their characters on screen. And, in fact, Pratt added that it was really special to work with her: “It is true [los besos improvisados]. Now the need for ‘sexual tension’ will not fall on us [en Dominion]but in Laura [Dern] and Sam [Neill]“.

Jurassic World: Dominion premieres in early June 2022 and sees Claire and Owen return trying to get out of their new adventure alive, yes, they will have the help of experts on Jurassic themes: Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). What do you think of the reveal of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, do they count as method actors?