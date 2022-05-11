Britney Spears’ fiancé speaks out after criticism for recent nudes

Sam Asghariboyfriend of Britney Spears, published a “moving” photo after being harshly criticized for the photos that the singer shared on social networks in which she is seen totally naked. The man who has been Britney’s partner for more than 5 years, wanted to silence the attacks against her and shared a photo of his girlfriend.

“If your ‘husband’ and his assistant just stand back and tell you this behavior is okay, then he’s not on your side. Heal yourself and find better people to surround yourself with because you’re continually proving that a conservatorship was necessary.” “, was one of many comments that referred to the model.

In total, there were 10 identical photos in which Britney was naked and uploaded to her Instagram account, a platform that served her fans to show their concern for the mental health of the 40-year-old singer and that she is pregnant with her fiancé.

However, despite the wave of messages of anguish by the singer, Sam Asghari, future husband of the interpreter of “Oops I Did it again”, avoided answering the questions and uploaded a photograph of the two, perhaps to calm things down. In the image, the model placed two emoticons of a princess and a prince.

While the couple seemed happy, Sam’s followers continued to ask him to control Britney and help her take care of her image.

“I promise I’m not trying to do it right but there’s something not quite right about her smile and her eyes”, “Please ask her to stop posting those nude photos. It’s very embarrassing and not something a woman adult should do. Thank you” and “I’m sorry but that’s not Britney. Something is wrong with this boy. (She) is still not free”, are some of the messages that are read in the publication.

Although the lawyers of her father, Jamie Spears, tried to keep control of the guardianship of the singer, she was able to have her released after 13 years of special care that monitored the use of her money, her musical career, her medications, birth control and even your phone conversations.

So far, the photo of Sam and Britney has more than 155 thousand likes.