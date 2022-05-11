Booker T wouldn’t be surprised to see Bray Wyatt back in WWE

Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt, It was one of the most notorious dismissals of last year by WWE. The fighter was part of one of the waves of releases carried out by the McMahon company as part of a series of budget cuts.

Since his departure, the fighter has not climbed into a ring again. The former WWE champion has focused his attention on a film project alongside special effects artist Jason Baker. At the moment, we know little about his film, except that it will be of the horror genre.

In the meantime, many fans want to see him back in action. Without going any further, this past Sunday, during the WrestleMania Backlash celebration, commentator Pat McAfee noticed that a fan who attended the event was characterized as “The Fiend”, thing that he mentioned live, although he did not receive a response from his partner, Michael Cole.

In this sense, the last to comment on Wyatt has been Booker T, who in the most recent edition of his podcast “The Hall of Fame” pointed out that he believes that there is still a possibility that the fighter will return to WWE in the near future. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of Sportskeeda:

“Pat McAfee actually mentioned Bray Wyatt on last night’s show (WrestleMania Backlash). I don’t know if that’s a precedent, a sign, a spoiler, or an announcement.. But, there is usually a reason for everything.

Like I said, Pat McAfee mentioned Bray Wyatt on last night’s show, so we don’t know what’s going to happen. And I’m going to tell you right now that it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if Bray Wyatt showed up in WWE.“.



Booker T believes McAfee’s “carelessness” could be a clue to a return of Wyatt to WWE. Perhaps it was just a comment without further ado, a small oversight on the part of the commentator, which was not seconded by his narration partner, Michael Cole. In any case, the fighter has not yet spoken about it. The last we heard from him was that he changed his name on Twitter, while launching a series of cryptic messages, which could be related to some artistic or film project, and even, why not, with his return to the rings .

