Booker T believes that Bray Wyatt could return to WWE

Although Bray Wyatt was fired from WWE, booker t He does not see it unreasonable that the Devourer of Worlds returns to the company.

Since leaving the McMaohn Family company, Bray has not appeared in a ring again and there’s nothing that says i could do it anytime soon, despite rumors that he has had talks with some companies; the reality is that it has not reached an agreement.

In addition, the popular fighter is working on a Horror genre film projectabout which little is currently known.

►Booker T would not be surprised if Wyatt returned to WWE

Many hope to see him in action again and one of them is Booker T, who did not rule out the idea that this return to action takes place in WWE. especially because Pat McAfee mentioned “The Fiend” at WrestleMania Backlash, when he saw a fan in costume.

“Pat McAfee really mentioned Bray Wyatt on last night’s show (WrestleMania Backlash). I don’t know if that’s a precedent, a sign, a spoiler, or an announcement.. But, there is usually a reason for everything. “Like I said, Pat McAfee mentioned Bray Wyatt on last night’s show, so we don’t know what’s going to happen. And I’m going to tell you right now that I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if Bray Wyatt appeared in WWE«.

At the moment, Bray Wyatt has not commented on returning to activity, there are even those who believe that his career is over.